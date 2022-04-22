Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €39.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($41.94) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($24.52) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.43 ($34.87).

FRA EVK traded up €0.63 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €25.25 ($27.15). 750,158 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.80 and its 200-day moving average is €27.35. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

