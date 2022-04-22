Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €43.00 by Warburg Research

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($46.24) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Evotec stock opened at €26.42 ($28.41) on Friday. Evotec has a 12-month low of €23.26 ($25.01) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($49.28). The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

