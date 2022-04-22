Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Neutral

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.61) to €19.70 ($21.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CRRFY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

