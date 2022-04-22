Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,443,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Exelixis by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,846 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Exelixis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

