Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($40.93) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.53) to GBX 2,850 ($37.08) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.79) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,206.57 ($41.72).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,729 ($35.51) on Friday. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,528 ($32.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($48.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,891.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,166.58. The firm has a market cap of £25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.