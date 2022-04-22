Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

EXETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

