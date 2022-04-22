Exxon Mobil (XOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $368.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 34,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.