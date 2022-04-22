F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,591. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 234,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

