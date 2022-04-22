Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FANUF traded up 3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 165.65. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares.
Fanuc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanuc (FANUF)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.