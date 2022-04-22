Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FANUF traded up 3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 165.65. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

