Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of FMAO opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

