Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($201.67) to £140 ($182.15) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ferguson by 339.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ferguson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 10.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

