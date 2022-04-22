Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($201.67) to £140 ($182.15) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.
Shares of FERG stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37.
About Ferguson (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferguson (FERG)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.