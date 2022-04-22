Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GSM opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $569.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,063,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 421,800 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

