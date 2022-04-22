Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of FDBC opened at $39.81 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $228.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

