Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of FDBC opened at $39.81 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $228.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter.
About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.