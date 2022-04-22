Financial Analysis: WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WaveDancer and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A Full Truck Alliance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 236.17%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WaveDancer and Full Truck Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $15.03 million 5.35 -$1.13 million ($0.10) -46.40 Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million 7.85 -$573.46 million N/A N/A

WaveDancer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Full Truck Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -7.53% -15.98% -10.20% Full Truck Alliance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats WaveDancer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc. provides software solutions for government and commercial organizations. Its software solutions specialize in secure supply chain management, as well as cutting edge IT network security. The company's technology brings transactions, documentation, and authorizations together in web-based interface that provides an unprecedented level of accountability, auditability, and predictability. It also offers software development, system modernizations, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services. The company also provides guarantees, and technology development and other services. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

