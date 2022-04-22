Financial Contrast: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SOC Telemed has a beta of -1.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 102.36, indicating that its stock price is 10,136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SOC Telemed and BioRestorative Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $94.44 million 3.20 -$50.54 million ($0.57) -5.26 BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 68,417.12 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOC Telemed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SOC Telemed and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 4 0 0 2.00 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.33%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed -53.52% -34.32% -20.96% BioRestorative Therapies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats SOC Telemed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed (Get Rating)

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's Telemed IQ, a cloud-based software platform provides telemedicine solutions. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, telecardiology, teleCritical Care (ICU), and other specialties. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Herndon, Virginia. As of April 6, 2022, SOC Telemed, Inc. was taken private.

About BioRestorative Therapies (Get Rating)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc and treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The company have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, the company provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York. On March 20, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

