Financial Review: DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) versus W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DXI Capital and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 13.16 -$190,000.00 ($0.02) -12.06 W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.27 -$41.48 million ($0.30) -16.53

DXI Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXI Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A N/A -849.63% W&T Offshore -7.43% -13.06% 2.92%

Summary

W&T Offshore beats DXI Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital (Get Rating)

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 669,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

