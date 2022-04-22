Financial Review: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) vs. Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $25.25 million 2.69 -$10.27 million $0.48 30.73 Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.78 $141.30 million $0.90 18.18

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Great Elm Capital pays out 500.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Patria Investments pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Elm Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -40.69% -19.03% -4.22% Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Great Elm Capital and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.15%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Great Elm Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Great Elm Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Patria Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

