Financial Survey: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) versus ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and ProMetic Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.46%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and ProMetic Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $139.71 million 6.56 $24.93 million $0.43 38.77 ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals 17.84% 9.49% 8.09% ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76%

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). The company is also developing Entinostat. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; a clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and a license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

