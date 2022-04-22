Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.10.

Shares of FTT traded down C$2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,677. The stock has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$29.71 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.21.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.6993891 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

