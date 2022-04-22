First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE FAF opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in First American Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in First American Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

