First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,666. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 549,759 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

