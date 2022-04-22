First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,514. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

