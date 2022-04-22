First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

