First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $245.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

