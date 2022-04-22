First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,986. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
