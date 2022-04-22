First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $54.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

