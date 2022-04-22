First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of AG opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -612.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

