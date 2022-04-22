First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider FNSC Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,613 Shares

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

Shares of FN traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.75. 51,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.42. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$35.65 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. Research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

