First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

First National Financial stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,379. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.65 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.42.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.8099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

