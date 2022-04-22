First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.67 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.