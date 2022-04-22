First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of FCAL opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $57.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.