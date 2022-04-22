First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $12.41 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
