First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $12.41 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

