First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $36.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,693,000.

