First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTLB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of FTLB stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $22.98.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
