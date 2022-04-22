First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,937,000 after buying an additional 362,691 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter worth $2,592,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

