First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

FPF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,668,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.