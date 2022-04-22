First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.