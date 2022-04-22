First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period.

