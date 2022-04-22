First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after buying an additional 223,550 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the period.

