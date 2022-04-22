First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE:FEI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 3,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,691. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

