First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FMY opened at $12.01 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

