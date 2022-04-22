First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter.

