First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE FPL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

