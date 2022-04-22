First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FPL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,934. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

