First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.