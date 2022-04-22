First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

