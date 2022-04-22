First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,488,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 361,154 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.