First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000.

