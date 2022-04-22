First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

