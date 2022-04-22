FirstEnergy Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

