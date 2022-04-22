FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,803,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after buying an additional 231,752 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 205,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 153,552 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 244,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 152,685 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,731,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

